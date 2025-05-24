Doctor training under the microscope

Fiji’s medical internship program is being reviewed due to concerns over poor clinical training for new doctors.

Fiji Medical Association President Dr. Alipate Vakamocea confirmed during the Association’s Mini Conference in Suva that the review is already in progress.

He said a number of interns are being placed in clinical settings without sufficient supervision, guidance, or hands-on support.

According to Dr. Vakamocea, this issue raises serious concerns for both patient safety and professional development.

While the internship is a mandatory requirement for medical licensing in Fiji, the current system has been criticised for lacking consistent mentorship and structure.

“So that’s basically our strategic direction. So, just going into a little bit more detail, one of our indicators is strengthening the competence and standards of healthcare professionals.”

Heavy workloads in hospitals often mean that interns are left to navigate complex cases with minimal oversight, increasing the risk of clinical errors and burnout.

The Fiji Medical Association has acknowledged these challenges and has committed to wide-ranging consultations.

These will include hospital supervisors, recent interns, and other health sector stakeholders, as the Association works to reform the system.

Dr. Vakamocea said improving the quality of internships was essential not only for the development of competent healthcare professionals but also for maintaining public trust in the health system.

The review is part of the Association’s broader strategy to raise standards in the medical profession and ensure that young doctors are better equipped to deliver safe and effective care.

