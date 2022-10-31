Digicel donates $5k to Fiji Cancer Society

[Source: Supplied]

Digicel celebrated Pinktober by donating $5,000 to the Fiji Cancer Society.

As part of its celebrations, Digicel Fiji Chief Executive Farid Mohammed says the telecommunications company held a cancer awareness session with all of its employees.

He adds that every Wednesday in October, staff will wear pink to honour those who have survived and those who are battling cancer.

Mohammed is pleased that Digicel is contributing to a relevant cause such as cancer awareness, as it celebrates its 14th birthday this month.

He says Digicel will continue to support organizations like the Fiji Cancer Society in its efforts to advocate for and raise awareness about early detection and care for cancer patients.