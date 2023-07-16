Police officers charged for alleged attempted rape

Two police officers alleged to be involved in the attempted rape of a female officer have been charged.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime, Sakeo Raikaci says the matter was investigated by Labasa Criminal Investigations Department.

ACP Raikaci says the two officers remain in custody as they will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The matter was reported at the Seaqaqa Police Post.

The Police Force reiterates that all criminal reports lodged against police officers will be thoroughly investigated, and necessary legal advice will be sought to ensure the fair and transparent conduct of investigations.

Police say internal disciplinary processes will also be enforced.

