COVID-19
Tanoa Hotel provides meal to frontliners

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 21, 2021 2:01 pm

In an effort to assist those out in the field involved in the administering of the vaccines, the Tanoa Group of Hotel have been providing meals to these teams.

General Manager at Tanoa International Hotel, Daniel Roy says they are delighted to be able to help the Ministry of Health staff and volunteers in all possible ways during these trying times.

Roy says yesterday they provided lunch packs to the team at the Nadi International Airport drive through vaccination and today it was for those in Lautoka.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this shows the Tanoa commitment in supporting the frontliners in fighting COVID-19.

