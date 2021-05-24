Swabbing made easier

People that need to get swabbed can now have it done at the Suva Civic Centre as a drive-through has been set up.

This has been organized by the Suva City Council.

Suva City Council, Board of Special Administration, Isikeli Tikoduadua says that this has been done upon request as many people do not feel safe going out to screening clinics as it can pose a greater risk of spreading COVID-19.

“People who are maybe concerned about going to the swabbing centre where there is a lot of crowds and they are more concerned about the risk of catching the virus so with this its again likely vaccination where you are in your own bubble and you can bring in your family if you feeling that you want to make sure that you are not catching the virus we having this swabbing exercise.”

He also adds that this is a safe way of being swabbed as there are not many interactions.

He is encouraging people to get swabbed if they get any COVID symptoms.

