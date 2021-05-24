Somosomo villagers in Yasawa on high alert

Somosomo villagers in the Yasawa Group are now fearful following the confirmation of a COVID-19 death.

A 94-year-old woman died from COVID-19 on Monday, and an investigation is ongoing to determine and trace the origin of the virus.

A villager residing in Suva, says members of the community are still in a state of shock.

Peceli Naviticoko adds contact tracing and swabbing will soon be conducted in the village as the community is now in total lockdown.

“Since Tuesday, the Authorities have informed the villagers for what they going to undertake from the Ministry of Health side. This is in terms of contact tracing as well as swabbing. The villagers are well prepared for that.”

Naviticoko adds the villagers are on high alert, as there is a likelihood of more infections.



Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong continues to urge Fijians in maritime islands to avoid unnecessary movement.

“Adherence to the protocols does mean that they are preventing severe disease and death on their island.”

Attempts to get comments from the village headman proved futile due to network issues.

