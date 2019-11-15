Home

Rabuka sings same tune as Nawaikula about COVID-19

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 27, 2020 9:15 am
Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka claims the government is to blame for the five cases of COVID-19 in Fiji.

He has followed in the footsteps of his MP Niko Nawaikula, who also blamed government last night for the disease in the country.

Debating the COVID-19 Response budget in parliament, Rabuka says the authorities were late in announcing quarantine measures.

“The minister for Economy and Public Enterprise must answer for that laxity. The mandatory quarantine was not announced until the 19th of March. I believe the government cannot blame patient 1 for not quarantining himself when the airline instructed him to fly to Auckland one day after his return from San Francisco.”

The SODELPA leader went on to claim that the budget is not directly related to the response to the pandemic, but to correct poor budgeting and planning.
Debate continues in parliament.

