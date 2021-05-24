Home

Provide the right information: Dr Tudravu

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 30, 2021 4:31 pm

It’s crucial for people with COVID-19 to provide the right information to medical officials.

Chief Medical Advisor, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu says this will help identify their category of illness – if any – and the medical attention needed as they keep track of all COVID-19 cases.

With cases recorded in the outer islands, Dr. Tudravu says it’s important for patients to provide the relevant information to help those around them, especially the vulnerable group.

Article continues after advertisement

“For patients staying at home we have to assess them, risk assess and they are placed into categories if high moderate or low risk and the follow up actions for these patients are tailored to the patients level of risks so please agree to be interviewed, tell the truth about your symptoms and how you feel and also make sure that all your issues, doubts questions that you may have in regards to your ongoing care are answered by our teams.”


Chief Medical Advisor, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu [Source: Fijian Government]

Dr. Tudravu says they can only provide a medical response if doctors are given the right information.

Fiji has recorded 46,027 COVID-19 cases 25,951 recoveries and 479 deaths during this pandemic.


[Source: Fijian Government]

