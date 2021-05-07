Possible unknown cases in the community

There is a possibility of more unknown cases of community transmissions which are yet to be picked up by authorities.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says the lockdown for Suva and Nausori is critical in identifying these individuals.

He adds that keeping potentially-positive people at home is the safest course of action.

“We’re going to use that window to trace and swab. Those are the marching orders Ministry-wide. Trace. Swab. Repeat.”

Dr James Fong says the tests conducted during the lockdown period between Suva and Nausori will be processed at their operational testing sites until the Fiji Centre for Disease Control is fully operational.

The careFiji app has identified more than 700 people who visited Extra Supermarket in the last two weeks and may have been exposed to Fijians who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Screening and testing will also be conducted for individuals around the Lakena area where four cases have emerged.