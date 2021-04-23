Home

Police monitor peoples’ movement in containment zones

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 26, 2021 12:54 pm

Police officers are strictly monitoring people’s travel within the containment area as well as travel from one containment area to another.

Those with genuine reason to travel from one containment area to another were given approval while those who don’t have a genuine reason have been turned back.

FBC News noted that there’s been a high compliance level by those travelling from the Nausori containment area to Suva and vice versa.

Similar cases were observed with those traveling from the Lami containment area to Suva and vice versa.

Some Fijians have also commended Police Officers for braving queues at the borders of containment areas to ensure the flow of necessary travel.

There is also a notable presence of Police officers and patrol vehicle within the Greater Suva area as Police closely monitors unnecessary movement.

