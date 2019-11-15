Home

Arrests ordered for loitering outside curfew hours

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 1, 2020 12:52 pm
Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has directed officers to arrest people found loitering in public places outside of the nationwide curfew hours.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has directed officers to arrest people found loitering in public places outside the curfew hours.

The Prime Minister and the Ministry of Health have continuously reminded Fijians about physical distancing and urged them to stop unnecessary gatherings but this is being taken lightly says the Police Commissioner.

Brigadier General Qiliho says this is why he has issued a directive to the five Divisional Police Commanders this morning to start arresting and charging people for loitering outside the curfew hours of 10pm to 5am.

He stressed people must continue to take all necessary precautionary measures.

He also stressed the message given by the Prime Minister that every person in Fiji should act as if anyone, anywhere could be a carrier of COVID-19, and for everyone to recognize that they have a role to play in defeating this virus for good.

With the extension of the school holidays for another two weeks, Brigadier General Qiliho says parents and guardians must at all times ensure that their children are at home, and not loitering around places.

