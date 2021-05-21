Government Ministries assist in vaccination drive

There has been a significant amount of help from all government ministries and from ordinary Fijians as vaccination drives continue.

Head of Fiji’s Vaccine Taskforce, Doctor Rachel Devi says in light of restrictions, the Ministry of Health is working to ensure they get as many people vaccinated.

Dr Devi says many are assisting the teams as they continue to roll out the first and second dose of the vaccine in parts of the Central and Western Division.

“Just coming forth and helping us, especially with crowd control, and that’s really helpful and it’s nice to see people have done the necessary do’s like getting their mask and they bring their hand sanitizers along, wash their hands on-site or whatsoever.”

She says this time around vaccination teams have been cautious because of the containment areas and the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

She adds that the ultimate aim is for every vaccine drive to be a COVID safe space as well.

Dr Devi says the vaccination teams will continue to visit densely populated areas as well as within the Suva-Nausori corridor in the coming weeks.

The Head of Fiji’s Vaccine Taskforce says this week’s vaccination drive is a build-up to a whole nation roll out of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine.