FEMAT field hospital to remain operational in Lautoka for another week

The Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team (FEMAT) field hospital will remain operational in Lautoka until the weekend.

Ministry of Health Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Jemesa Tudravu, says despite the fact that operations at the Lautoka hospital will resume tomorrow, the FEMAT facility will continue to provide support for the next few days.

The facility was providing medical services since the Lautoka hospital was put on lockdown due to cases of COVID-19 recorded from within.

Article continues after advertisement

“Towards the weekend then they will start to pull down, the tents, organize the logistics of moving the equipment and medicine and all the supplies back to Suva.”

Dr Tudravu says they should start setting up in Suva from Sunday.

He says the Ministry is yet to identify a location for setting up in the capital.