Delta variant continues to be highly transmissible

The Delta variant of COVID-19, which is also affecting Fiji is now present in over 60 countries and continues to have increased transmissibility.

Delta is the new name for B.1.617.2, the double mutant strain that was first identified in India last October.

The variant affecting us at the moment does not have a further specification of lineage at this time and hence it’s classed as Delta Plus.

Fiji, which as of last night has 515 active cases in isolation, and the World Health Organization says, the Delta variant continues to spread.

Here is WHO’s Doctor Maria Van Kerkhove.

“The Delta variant is indeed more transmissible than the Alpha variant and it is spreading in the UK, it’s spreading in more than 60 countries right now around the world. As the virus spreads, the more variants will be detected and we are seeing these worrying trends of increased transmissibility.”

Dr Van Kerkhove adds that regardless of the type of variant around the world, the virus cannot be taken lightly.

“Because as you’ve heard the Director-General say no is safe until everyone is safe and virus variants are circulating. The SARS-COVI-2 virus whether it is a variant of concern or not is a dangerous virus.”

Fiji has recorded a total of 751 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020.

We have had 230 recoveries and four deaths.