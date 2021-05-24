Home

Calls to decentralize health services: NGO

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
August 31, 2021 4:20 pm

Humanitarian organisations are calling for health services to be localized.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director, Vani Catanasiga says sexual and reproductive health services should be prioritized for decentralization so that women are not exposed to the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19.

“The great need to accelerate localization and decentralization of health services”

Article continues after advertisement

She was part of a panel discussing sexual and reproduction health during a crisis.

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete acknowledged there are challenges but adds they are working with the resources they have.

“So whilst there are challenges within the Ministry of Health (here and) around the world, we stand in continuing response and deliver services the best we can”.

At the height of the outbreak, the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva and the Lautoka Hospital have been source points for the spread of COVID-19, and been put under lockdown as well.

