AUSMAT to enhance COVID-19 response efforts

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 24, 2021 12:45 pm
[Source: Australia in Fiji]

The multi-disciplinary Australian Medical Assistance Team will be working with the Ministry of Health in progressing COVID-19 response efforts and offering advice in getting the outbreak under control.

AUSMAT Mission Leader, Doctor Brian Spain says while Fiji is on the right path towards curbing the spread of the virus, people need to play their part and be responsible.

Dr Spain says the team consists of specialists with vast experience in infectious disease control.

“Specific areas that we’ll be looking at is working with the medical team at the CWM hospital and with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to progress the plan to open up the CWM hospital so that it can deal with COVID and non-COVID cases.”

He says they will provide expert advice and necessary assistance wherever possible to assist Fiji’s response effort.

“That’s going to be key to allow health workers and other workers in hospital to manage an environment where there is COVID but keep themselves safe.”

The team is encouraging Fijians to get vaccinated as it is an important component in mitigating the spread of Coronavirus.

