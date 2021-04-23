A dip in a creek to avoid containment

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after he swam across a creek in Omkar Narere to reach Nakasi – across the Suva/Nausori containment border.

He is part of eight arrests in the last 24-hours for breach of COVID safe measures.

Police say alcohol and kava consumption continue to be a concern with six people arrested were found drunk.

Article continues after advertisement

Three people were arrested for being drunk at Suva Point in breach of health restrictions.

The Eastern Division recorded two cases including a 25-year-old taxi driver.

Three men in their 20’s were found drinking kava in the Western Division.

Members of the public are advised to refrain from social gathering and unnecessary movement as police will arrest those that breach restrictions.