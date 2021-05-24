17 private doctors to cover public health services

Fijians can visit selected General Practitioners or private doctors for medical services they would normally access at public health facilities, starting Monday.

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has confirmed 17 medical outlets have signed up to offer services from the 24 who had applied.

The contracted general practitioners are in Ba, Lautoka, Nadi with some also in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is for those people who could not or would not go to a private institution, they go to a public institution they can now go to these GPs.”

The Minister says existing clients will not be eligible as they had already been paying for services.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the provision of this service is likely to cost the government $5 million.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard