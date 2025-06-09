Naucukidi granted bail, allowed to travel to NZ for work

Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service, Sevuloni Naucukidi, appeared in court this afternoon for his hearing.

The Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service, Sevuloni Naucukidi, has been granted bail after appearing in the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Naucukidi faces a charge of criminal intimidation, allegedly involving a threat made against a member of his support staff in July this year.

The court was told that the alleged victim is no longer employed by the Corrections Service.

Article continues after advertisement

Naucukidi’s lawyer requested bail, saying his client is scheduled to travel to New Zealand tomorrow with a delegation that includes the Minister for Justice.

The court granted bail with strict conditions — including that Naucukidi surrender his travel documents when he returns to Fiji on October 17th.

His lawyer also confirmed that Naucukidi remains the Acting Commissioner and has not been suspended from his position.

He is expected to reappear in court at 2.30 this afternoon to present evidence supporting his official trip.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.