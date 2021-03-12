Man ordered out of courtroom

A man who killed former Fiji Red Cross Director John Scott and Gregory Scrivener twenty years ago was ordered to be escorted out of the High Courtroom this morning.

Apete Kaisau had filed an appeal to the issues and his grievances of a nolle prosequi that was filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Chief Magistrates Court in 2003.

This is in relation to an assault case where Kaisau had allegedly assaulted a nurse at the Saint Giles Hospital.

The Legal Aid Commission lawyer informed the court that Kaisau’s continued custody and mental health care was ordered in 2019 by Justice Salesi Temo.

The High Court Judge ruled that the appeal was an abuse of process and dismissed it.

Kaisau today appeared in the Suva High Court under care orders with Prison officers.

He became disruptive and aggressive and started to interrupt the court session.

The High Court Judge ordered the escorting officers to take him back to the cell block.

Kaisau is currently in Prison at Naboro Maximum facility under proper mental health act care orders.

He was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity in 2003 for killing 53-year-old Scott and his 39-year-old partner in their home Suva home in 2001.