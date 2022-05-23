Former SG’s judgment moved to Thursday

Sharvada Sharma. [File Photo]

The judgment in the case of dismissed Solicitor General Sharvada Sharma has been moved to Thursday.

This is the third time the ruling has been deferred.

The former SG had filed legal action against his termination in November last year by former President Jioji Konrote.

He claimed in his application that he was not accorded common law rights to natural justice.

Defense lawyer Devanesh Sharma who is representing the Attorney General in his submission informed the Suva High Court, that the former Solicitor General was responsible for defending the Supervisor of Elections in a matter brought by MP Niko Nawaikula.

The court was told that Mohammed Saneem had raised serious concerns against Sharma and that the former SG had only met with the Supervisor of Elections once to receive instructions in the Nawaikula matter.

State counsel also submitted that Sharma did not consult Saneem any further to get the background and the facts of the case.

The judgment will be delivered at 3 pm on Thursday.