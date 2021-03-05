Expect lengthy sentences if you rape a child: Judge Temo

Be prepared to serve a sentence of 11-years and above if you rape a child and are found guilty.

Those were the words of Suva High court Judge Salesi Temo while presiding over a rape case involving a 14- year- old.

Justice Temo says rape against children is too much.

He also says when he was a Magistrate in 1994, he used to hear about rape against adults and now its children.

Meanwhile, a Kadavu villager who allegedly raped a 14-year-old boy in a village last year has been further remanded in custody.

It is alleged that the incident happened at a village hall in October last year.

The villager is charged with two counts of rape and he has pleaded not guilty.

The court heard that the villager has a history of absconding and a bench warrant was issued against him in 2019.

A year while on bail he allegedly committed the rape offense.

The villager made an application for bail which was denied by the High Court.

The matter has been adjourned to the 16th of April.