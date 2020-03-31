Eight people in court for failure to comply with order

Eight people appeared in Court today for alleged failure to comply with the social gathering restriction order.

Shafiq Ali, Mohammed Shah, Leonard Deo, Sakeo Vuli, Mesake Koroi, Litia Lolohea, Laisani Vakatale and Kalesi Samanunu.

On the 5th of this month at Nabua, Suva the eight accused gathered at Talo Mada Kava for consumption of kava and failed to comply with order.

The order was announced by the Prime Minister of Fiji, prohibiting such social gathering, that was deemed necessary, to protect the public health from an infection of the virus.

The eight people were granted bail with a sum of $1,000 cash bail, attend court for every mention and trial, not to re-offend, provide fixed address and stay till the end of the case.

The case will be recalled on the 23rd of July.

