Concerns over university review

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has confirmed that serious concerns have been raised about the credibility of the Higher Education Review Report which may lead to an internal independent review of the findings.

The report, commissioned by the Higher Education Commission Fiji and prepared by an External Review Committee, assessed three major local universities, the University of the South Pacific, Fiji National University, and the University of Fiji.

Radrodro told Parliament that questions have been raised about the integrity of the initial review, including methodological flaws and the lack of a clear terms of reference.

He adds the Commission might consider appointing an independent person to review the document.

“The process is still ongoing in terms of the question. The commission will have to continue reviewing this report with its own internal process, like appointing an independent person to review this report.”

Radrodro says also all three universities have since been given the report for comment.

“Fiji National University seemed to reject the report in its entirety, citing a lack of credibility, methodology, and inclusion of defamatory statements against its senior leadership. The University of Fiji, while acknowledging minor factual errors, accepted the report. The University of the South Pacific offered a professional rebuttal, asserting that the report was methodologically weak and professionally inadequate.”

Radrodro reiterates that the Commission is an independent statutory body and that the matter is being addressed internally. He says the final report will be tabled once it is complete.

