Complaints against Police officers will be taken seriously: Tudravu

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has once again expressed concerns about the growing number of complaints against their service and officers.

While setting out their focus for the next three months, Tudravu issued a directive to the Police Command and the Divisional group members to address complaints against the institution.

Tudravu says while they will be working on improving service delivery, all complaints against their service or police officers will be taken seriously and dealt with according to the internal disciplinary processes.

Tudravu has reiterated the importance of serving with humility.

The Acting Commissioner says he wants every member of the organization to be understanding and to show respect and for this to be implemented in all aspects of policing whether conducting traffic checks, serving at counters in charge rooms, attending to reports, or support service.

The Acting Head of the organization stresses that everyone must act with integrity in line with the values and ethical standards of policing while taking ownership of resolving problems, demonstrating courage and resilience in dealing with difficult situations.

A series of workshops and training will be conducted during the first three months of this year focused on service delivery.