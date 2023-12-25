Commercialization threatens Christmas spirit

Former Methodist Church President Reverend Dr. Tevita Banivanua

Former Methodist Church President Reverend Dr. Tevita Banivanua has expressed concerns about the excessive commercialization of Christmas, emphasizing that it might overshadow the true meaning of the season.

In a recent sermon, he highlighted the worry that the emphasis on monetary aspects could distract people from the essential messages of Christmas.

Rev. Dr. Banivanua expressed worry about the commercialization of Christmas, considering it one of the most financially successful festivals.

“So for me, the problem of commercializing Christmas is sort of taking out the gist of what Christmas is all about; that was what I was trying to share this morning in my sermon: that the real, actual biblical messages, if we follow them properly, stand out.”

The former Methodist Church President suggests that addressing the issue requires a return to the basics.

He encourages people to simplify their approach to Christmas and focus on the fundamental aspects.

As concerns grow about the increasing commercialization of Christmas, religious leaders like Rev. Dr. Banivanua stress the need for individuals, especially Christians, to revisit the foundational and spiritual elements of the season.

This call to simplicity and a focus on the true essence of Christmas serves as a reminder to prioritize spiritual significance over materialism.