COC currently non-functional

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The constitutional offices commission is currently non-functional.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka due to the vacant seat of the Leader of the Opposition following Voreqe Bainimarama’s resignation from parliament on March 8th.

Rabuka adds that they are unsure who the nominees for the leader of the opposition are, and that the leader of the opposition should also be a member of the constitutional offices commission.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that because of this, the COC cannot function, and it is up to the lawyers to figure out how to work around it or wait until the Opposition announces a sub-sensitive replacement or acting replacement.