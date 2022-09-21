PIF agenda to be promoted at UNGA77

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The Pacific Islands Forum will press ahead with the agenda of the acceleration of the Sustainable Development Goals, promoting the 2050 Strategy.

Together with this the PIF will also be projecting the Pacific’s priority on climate change at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.

PIF Secretary-General, Henry Puna, yesterday met with the Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister, Yogesh Karan, and Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Satyendra Prasad to discuss the coordination of PIF’s diplomacy and events at the UNGA.

They also discussed the important meetings between Pacific leaders and the Government of the United States of America.

The PIF will host a number of events to highlight PIF priorities and will also present the 2050 Strategy to the Pacific’s dialogue partners and the broader global community.

Discussions at the meeting yesterday were also centred on the upcoming President Biden’s Summit with Pacific Leaders.

Other important issues discussed included the Pacific’s efforts in sustainably recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; building global solidarity to build back together and stronger across the Blue Pacific.