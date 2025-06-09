Church Women's Ministry thrive at Bula Festival 

Festivals and carnivals are proving to be key platforms for small business growth across Fiji, especially for those starting out with limited resources.

Among the many stalls at this year’s FMF Nadi Bula Festival is one run by the women’s ministry of the Kingdom Healing Church joining the event for the first time.

Group leader Mereani Marama says they’re using the opportunity to raise funds for their year-end program.

“We are so happy to be part of the festival this year, just to encourage the women. The reason that we have the stall this year is that we are having our plan for 2025 break up in December.”

Many stallholders say festivals like Bula are not just business opportunities they also support family needs, church missions, and financial independence.

The Bula Festival continues this week at Koroivolu Park in Nadi and will conclude with the crowning of a new queen.

