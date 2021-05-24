Chief Scout calls for Ministry support

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has called on the Ministry of Education to support the Fiji Scouts Association.

Following his appointment as Chief Scout this morning, Ratu Wiliame says this will help mould students to become good citizens in the future.

The Association aims to develop scouts to become self-reliant, and Ratu Wiliame is calling on the Education Ministry to step in.

“I ask the Ministry for Education, Ministry for Youth and Sport in supporting and ensuring the promotion of scout movement in the schools and within our communities.”

Ratu Wiliame says programmes provided by Scouts will also train students to become patriotic and improve their spiritual, mental, and physical development.

The Fiji Scouts Association was founded in 1914 and became a member of the World Scout Movement in 1971.