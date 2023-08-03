Burger King Lautoka to generate 50 new jobs

[Source: Burger King Restaurants]

Burger King is set to open its newest $4m outlet in Lautoka soon.

General Manager Akash Narsey says the construction of the building is complete, and while a few finishing touches are being made, they are now focusing on the installation of the interior designs.

Narsey says the forthcoming Burger King outlet is set to be a modern and inviting space, providing customers with a comfortable dining experience.

One of the most exciting aspects of this new venture is the substantial contribution it will make to the local job market.

Narsey says with the outlet’s opening, approximately 50 employment opportunities will be generated, benefiting the community by providing a source of income for many job seekers.