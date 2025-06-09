Boosting rural incomes vital for economic future

ANZ's Pacific Economist, Dr. Kishti Sen says more focus is needed on the rural farming economy to speed up growth.

Experts believe Fiji’s rural economy, especially farming households, could be a key driver of economic growth.

ANZ’s Pacific Economist, Dr. Kishti Sen, says that while the formal sector gets a lot of attention, their analysis shows that about 53 percent of Fiji’s consumer demand comes from rural households, thanks to remittances and farm exports.

He says more focus is needed on the rural farming economy to speed up growth.

“If we can grow the rural economy, put more money into the farmer’s pockets, then surely, Fiji’s economy can grow by more than two to 3% and to aim for five to 6% right? Because consumers really drive Fiji’s economy.”

ANZ Fiji Country Head Rabih Yazbek says the largest spenders in the economy are actually the rural sector.

He says focus can be placed on initiatives that would expand income in the rural sector.

Yazbek also highlights the importance of collaboration between the government and private sector in fostering agricultural development.

You have an element of private sector initiative focusing on traditional crops focusing on import substitution and higher value crops, but the government certainly has a role to play in encouraging that behavior.

Dr Sen emphasized that agriculture’s indirect contribution to GDP far exceeds its direct contribution, due to spillover benefits to sectors such as retail, manufacturing, and telecommunications.

He says realizing agriculture’s full potential requires investment in infrastructure such as roads, ports, refrigeration, water, electricity, and long-term land leases as well as access to high-yield seedlings, training, and transport subsidies.

