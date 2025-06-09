Boost in Fiji EU trade

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica at the EU–Pacific Business Forum in Nadi

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, says Fiji’s trade and fisheries partnership with the European Union is transforming the economy and strengthening the Pacific’s global standing.

Speaking at the EU–Pacific Business Forum in Nadi, Kamikamica says the region’s trade with the EU continues to grow steadily, reaching new heights last year.

“In 2024 alone, trade between the EU and Pacific ACP countries reached €3.8 billion, a fifty percent increase from a decade ago.”

He said Fiji has played a central role in this growth, particularly through exports of processed fisheries, agricultural products, and niche manufactured goods.

“These figures reflect not just economic value, but the growing recognition of the Pacific, and Fiji as credible, standards-ready partners in global trade.”

Kamikamica also highlighted that new provisions under the Interim Economic Partnership Agreement have opened significant opportunities in the fisheries sector.

The global sourcing arrangement now allows Fiji to export processed fish to Europe even when sourced from approved foreign vessels.

According to him, this shift has created new investment opportunities and brought tangible returns for processors, workers, and the wider economy.

He added that the partnership with the EU is not limited to trade alone but also extends to share priorities which are vital for building long-term resilience in Pacific economies.

The Deputy Prime Minister says these developments strengthen Fiji’s position as a credible trading partner.

