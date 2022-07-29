Big weekend for women in sports

Women have been at the pinnacle of Fiji’s sporting circles this year, and this is set to grow further in the next few days.

As our Fijian start battle at the Commonwealth Games tonight and the Kulas play in the final of the Nations Cup, the support being seen is unprecedented.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is leading the charge and calling Fijians to rally behind the two teams.

The Kulas have been a topic of discussion all over Fiji and our sports fanatic Prime Minister cannot wait to watch the team fly in the finale against Papua New Guinea tomorrow.

” To the Kula Girls, we’ve all been excited about their games so far and the win they’ve had, and we all look forward to tomorrow’s game for another win.”

The Kulas have inspired Fijians and coach Lisa Cole has confidence in the team that has put in the hard yards in the past months.

“In order to achieve something, you have to believe that it can happen, the first step is to believe in yourself, have the team believe in themselves. The truth is we put in the work. The work that they have done over the course of the last six months has gotten them to this point.”

Bainimarama is also excited about the Fijiana trying to create history at the Commonwealth Games.

“Our girls in Birmingham again, we’ve always been excited about the games you’ve been playing in the last couple of years and we hope you’re going to come out the winners, come out the winners this weekend.”

Fijian sporting fans are bracing for an exciting few days and while the results will matter, the sheer support for our women in sports is sure to lay the platform for our future female sporting stars.