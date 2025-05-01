Bangladeshi workers paid after ministry probe

Bangladeshi workers employed at Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh’s farm in Waiqele, Labasa, have received their due wages.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations, Atish Kumar, confirms the matter has been resolved following an investigation by the Ministry.

Kumar says that the Ministry’s compliance team identified areas of non-compliance after concerns were raised by the workers.

He adds that a proforma letter was issued to the employer, who was given 30 days to address the issues.

The Ministry also confirms the matter has now been settled.

Kumar is reminding all employers to treat both local and foreign workers with respect and ensure they receive their legal entitlements.

He adds that Ministry will conduct a follow-up inspection later in the year to ensure continued compliance.

