Bainimarama conveys best wishes to Australia on its national day

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has conveyed a congratulatory message to the Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison for the occasion of the Australia National Day commemorated tomorrow.

In a congratulatory letter conveyed to his counterpart, Bainimarama says Fiji and Australia’s bilateral relations have soared to greater heights through the Vuvale Partnership with strengthened people to people links and elevated engagements and cooperation between the two nations.

Bainimarama says that the Australian Government’s swift assistance to Fiji in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Yasa, is a true reflection of the Vuvale Partnership.

In commending the work of the Australian Defence Force, the Prime Minister highlighted that Fijians acknowledge the sacrifice by the ADF onboard, the HMAS Adelaide Team who spent their Christmas and New Year’s providing logistical support and humanitarian assistance to Fiji.

Bainimarama also reaffirms Fiji’s commitment to continue working closely with Australia in building a brighter and resilient future for the two nations and for regional prosperity.