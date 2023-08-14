ACCF undertakes talanoa session at village

[Source: Supplied]

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji ran a talanoa session at Namoli Village, Lautoka, last week.

Victims and family members of the Delana Primary School bus accident were among the wider community present at the talanoa session.

The accident occurred in June at Banaras, Lautoka.

Article continues after advertisement

The session covered the rights, entitlements, and obligations under the Accident Compensation Act 2017.



[Source: Supplied]

The ACCF team members explained to parents and guardians of pupils who had been seriously injured in the accident the process regarding applying for and determining any entitlement to compensation.

The team confirmed that all applications will be processed by ACCF in accordance with the Act, and it will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Since 2018, ACCF has received 145 applications involving bus accidents.