60 witnesses to testify in drug trial

Sixty witnesses are expected to give evidence in the trial of nine individuals involved in one of Fiji’s biggest drug busts.

The accused Justin Steven Masih Ho, David Heritage, Frank Louie P. Logaivau, Sakiusa Tuva, Jale Aukerea, Ratu Osea N. Levula, Cathy Tuirabe Bainisavu, and Viliame Colowaliku appeared before Justice Aruna Aluthge at the Lautoka High Court today.

They are facing charges in relation to the importation and possession of 4.15 tonnes of methamphetamine.

Article continues after advertisement

They are charged with one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs, eight counts of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, and three counts of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime

The illicit substance was seized in Legalega, Nadi, in January last year.

State prosecutor John Rabuku requested for the charges to be further particularized.

However, defense counsel Iqbal Khan argued that the charges are already clear and does not require further specification.

Khan further requested that the prosecution’s opening statement be grounded in facts rather than speculation.

Justice Aruna Aluthge directed the prosecution to present relevant witnesses and indicated that the trial will proceed tomorrow, with information to be read in court.

Aporosa Davelevu the ninth accuse person was absent from court today, prompting the issuance of a bench warrant against him.

The trial begins tomorrow in Lautoka High Court.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.