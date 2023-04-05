5G network soon for Fiji

[Source: Keysight]

The government is working with the telecommunication companies to install a 5G network in Fiji.

This has been revealed by Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica.

Kamikamica says currently, 95 percent of Fijians have access to a 3G, 4G, or 4G+ network and they are working to connect the remaining five percent of the population.

He also states that Fiji has the lowest cost of mobile data in the Oceania region and the fourth-cheapest in the world, where 10GB of mobile data costs $1.50 USD.

The Minister says the cost of doing business digitally is low.