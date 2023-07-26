55 lives lost on our roads this year: ACCF

55 lives have been lost on our roads so far this year.

Accident Compensation Commission, Fiji Chief Executive Parvez Akbar says speeding continues to be the major cause of deaths and serious injuries from motor vehicle accidents.

He says approximately 80 percent of applications received by ACCF for compensation for serious injuries and deaths have speeding as the contributing factor to the accident.

ACCF Chief Executive Parvez Akbar.

Akbar says ACCF sees the impact of these deaths and injuries on individuals and families on a daily basis and the ripple effect on families, communities, the health system and the economy is unacceptable.

He says if drivers control their vehicle speed, it will prevent many crashes from occurring and will reduce the impact when they do occur.

Akbar adds that ACCF will not pay compensation to drivers who suffer serious injuries if they are convicted of an offence for any act or omission that directly caused the accidents.

Meanwhile, ACCF has approved approximately $52 million in compensation for victims of motor vehicle, employment and school accidents to date.