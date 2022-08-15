2022 voter list captures baby boom

[Source: Fijian Elections Office/Facebook]

The Fijian Elections Office is aiming to register around 685, 000 voters for the 2022 General Election.

As the Nationwide Voter Registration Drive continues, the FEO currently has 682, 000 registered voters.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the increase in voters is due to a number of factors.

“This election captures some events such as the baby boom of 2001 and 2002 also. So, the number of 18-year-olds are higher on average the number of 18-year-olds.”

Saneem adds a 105-year-old lady has also registered for the first time to vote in the General Election.

He says more Fijians are coming forward for registration due to the incentives announced by the government and FEO.

Saneem also stated that voter numbers will continue to rise in every election and the Electoral Commission will review the number of candidates that will qualify for parliament.

He adds this will also mean that the FEO will continue to do registrations on an annual basis.