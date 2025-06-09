2009 abrogation 'a rogue act', says Uludole

Jolame Uludole, a legal practitioner with Dayal & Associates

A lawyer who presented the Social Democratic Liberal Party’s submission to the Supreme Court this afternoon said the 2009 Constitution abrogation was a “rogue act” by the interim Bainimarama administration.

Jolame Uludole, a legal practitioner with Dayal & Associates, said SODELPA’s submission was that both the Chandrika Prasad case and the 2009 Qarase case upheld the Constitution’s supremacy.

He also submitted that the act of the 2009 abrogation was made while the 1997 Constitution was active.

Uludole made the submission during a Cabinet reference seeking an opinion on the interpretation and application of sections 159 and 160 of the 2013 Constitution, which began in the Supreme Court in Suva today.

Uludole also submitted that the People’s Charter initiated by the interim Bainimarama Government on 15th December 2008 began with – “We the people of Fiji, affirm that our 1997 Constitution represents the supreme law of our country and provides the framework for the conduct of Government and the people.”

“Our humble submission is that the 2009 abrogation was a rogue act of the then-interim Government. It was done contrary to the Constitution, it was an invalid and illegal act, and we pray that the Supreme Court should determine it as such,” Uludole said.

