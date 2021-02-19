20 sites in Vanua Levu undergo geological survey

A Geotechnical team from the Mineral Resources Department is conducting geological surveys in 20 different locations throughout Vanua Levu.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Jone Usamate says the team will be carrying out the geo-tech survey in all the areas where land movement like landslips, landslides and land cracks were recorded.

These include Qalitu Primary School in Savusavu, where a massive landslide has threatened to dismantle the kindergarten building, at Nabavatu in Dreketi where land cracks have made the village unsafe for dwelling and the roads network from Labasa to Savusavu which is plagued with cracks and slips.

A survey is also being done to locate an ideal site for the relocation of Yadua Island Primary School in Bua, as a precautionary measure due to issues with landslides.

Usamate says the team will be carrying out these surveys this week and next week.

A combination of seismic activity and excessive rainfall is believed to have triggered these massive land movements, disrupting travel and everyday living for communities in the Northern Division.