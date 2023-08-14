13 years in jail for rape of minor

A man who raped a six-year-old girl has been sentenced to 13 years and three months by the Lautoka High Court.

He was convicted of three counts of rape and one count of pornographic activities involving juveniles.

The incident took place between June 2018 and January 2019 in Nadi.

While delivering his sentence, High Court judge Justice Riyaz Hamza stated that the man was known to the complainant since the father of the complainant usually invites him to their home whenever he visits Fiji.

Hamza said the rapist took advantage of the complainant’s vulnerability and helplessness.

The High Court Judge also told the rapist that he exposed the innocent mind of a child to sexual activity at such a tender age, and thereby robbed the complainant of her innocence.

Hamza also highlighted that the complainant has been emotionally and psychologically traumatized by his actions.

The man will be eligible for parole after serving six years and three months behind bars.