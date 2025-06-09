13 charged with 21 sexual offenses last month

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions charged 13 people with a total of 21 counts of sexual offences last month.
There were six incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.
A 13-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a five-year-old girl from his village.
A 14-year-old boy was charged with two counts of rape of his 11-year-old cousin brother.
A 54-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 21-year-old daughter-in-law.
A 23-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 31-year-old cousin sister, while in another incident, a 37-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 37-year-old cousin sister.
There was one incident where a 35-year-old man was charged with the rape and assault causing actual bodily harm to his 26-year-old de facto partner.
In another incident, a 35-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 32-year-old de facto partner.
A 31-year-old man was charged with the rape and assault with intent to commit rape of a 49-year-old woman.
There was one incident where a 24-year-old man was charged with the rape and indecent assault of a 35-year-old woman.
The accused and the victim were neighbours at the time of the offence.
A 24-year-old man was charged with 3 counts of sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.
The accused was known to the victim’s family.
There was one incident where a 67-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl from his village.
