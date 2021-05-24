Why Jennifer Lopez Thinks Marriage to Ben Affleck Is “Meant to Be”

Ben Affleck said Marry Me, and Jennifer Lopez said yes!

A source close to the “I’m Real” singer exclusively tells E! News that Jennifer is over the moon about her engagement to Ben.

“J.Lo is ecstatic and can’t wait to be his wife,” the insider shared. “She believes it’s true love and was meant to be.”

Jennifer shared her joy via a video in her newsletter on April 8, telling fans that Ben had popped the question—for the second time!—and even gave a peek at her sparkling green-diamond ring, her “favorite-color diamond,” the source says.

The couple tried to keep the news “private for as long as possible” the source adds and describes the engagement as “a very intimate moment, just them two. The proposal was low-key but very meaningful. Ben wanted the ring to be sentimental and put a lot of thought into it.”

As for what J.Lo’s inner circle thinks of the news? “She is so giddy and excited,” the source said, “and her friends and family are so happy for her.”

Engagement round two comes almost 20 years after the two were first engaged in 2002. They called off the wedding in 2004, and after the split, they stayed on friendly terms while building families. Ben shares three kids—Violet, Seraphina and Samuel—with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Jennifer has twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Fast forward to 2021 and the pair rekindled their romance in May following Jennifer’s split from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April. After rebuilding their relationship and unifying their blended families, Ben and Jen have seemingly found their happily ever after. Back in July, a separate source gave insight on their modern-day romance.

“They are both very secure within their relationship and Ben worships her,” a second source shared. “It’s truly meant to be and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match.”