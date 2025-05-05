'Thunderbolts' kicks off moviegoing summer with $162 million worldwide

[ Source: Reuters ]

Marvel movie “Thunderbolts” brought in $162 million at theaters around the world over the weekend, providing a solid start to the summer movie season that is key to Hollywood’s year at the box office.

“Thunderbolts,” the story of a ragtag group of heroes who unite to fight a supervillain, earned $76 million of its total in the United States and Canada, distributor Walt Disney (DIS.N).

The returns were in line with pre-weekend forecasts, though below the $88.8 million domestic opening of Marvel’s “Captain America: Brave New World” in February.

“This is about what we’ve come to expect from Marvel movies in the recent marketplace,” said Jeff Bock, senior box office analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co. It was a decent start, he said, for a movie with lesser-known characters that have played sidekicks in other Marvel stories.

Starring Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan, “Thunderbolts” sets the stage for Marvel’s July release “Fantastic Four” and next summer’s “Avengers: Doomsday.” “This is a prelude to something much bigger,” Bock said.

