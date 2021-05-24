Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Entertainment

The Kashmir Files beats 3 Idiots, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sooryavanshi at box office

Bollywood Hungama
April 3, 2022 5:23 am
Anupam Kher in The Kashmir Files [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files is still going strong. Despite releasing three weeks ago, and facing competition at the box office from newer releases, the business of the film has more or less maintained its momentum.

In fact, The Kashmir Files that cross the Rs. 200 cr mark in 13 days of its release has been inching its way closer to the Rs. 250 cr target.

Now, in its third week running the film has collected a further Rs. 30.95 cr taking its total collections to Rs. 238.28 cr.

Article continues after advertisement

In this box office report, we look at the third-week collections of The Kashmir Files while comparing the same to previous releases.

Claiming the 9th spot on the all-time highest third-week grossers list, The Kashmir Files manages to surpass the collections of previous releases like, the Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots which collected Rs. 30.12 cr, the Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan that collected Rs. 30.06 cr, and even the recently released Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi collected Rs. 18.68 cr.

As of now, The Kashmir Files continues to run in theatres, however with the John Abraham starrer Attack – Part 1 hitting screens the Anupam Kher starrer will face further competition at the box office. Despite, RRR and Attack taking up a major chunk of the audiences’ wallets and screens, the business of The Kashmir Files is expected to continue its march until it crosses the Rs. 250 cr mark.

Top 10 All-Time Highest Third Week Grossers at a glance:
Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion – Rs. 69.75 cr
Dangal – Rs. 46.35 cr
PK – Rs. 41.61 cr
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior – Rs. 40.42 cr
Uri – The Surgical Strike – Rs. 36.85 cr
Kabir Singh – Rs. 36.40 cr
Padmaavat – Rs. 31.75 cr
Sanju – Rs. 31.62 cr
The Kashmir Files – Rs. 30.95 cr
3 Idiots – Rs. 30.12 cr

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.