Taylor Swift finally owns all her music

Taylor Swift now owns the master recordings of her entire music catalog, a goal she has pursued for over six years. The pop superstar announced the news in a letter posted on her website, celebrating the milestone as her “greatest dream come true.” She purchased the rights outright from Shamrock Capital, the investment firm that had previously acquired them, with no conditions or partnerships attached.

Along with her master recordings, Swift also now owns her music videos, concert films, album artwork, and unreleased songs. She thanked Shamrock Capital for their honesty and respect during the deal, and credited her Eras Tour’s success for making the purchase possible.

This marks the end of a long and public battle for ownership that began in 2019 when her first six albums were sold to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings without her knowledge. In response, Swift began re-recording her albums under the “Taylor’s Version” banner to reclaim artistic and financial control. Her efforts have since sparked industry-wide discussions about artist rights and inspired many musicians to seek ownership of their own work.

In her letter, Swift thanked her fans for their support, calling it essential to her victory. She expressed hope that when she eventually releases vault tracks or her final re-recordings, it will be purely out of joy, not necessity.

