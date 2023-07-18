Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announce plans to divorce

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s marriage of nearly eight years is officially ending.

The couple shared the news in a statement to PageSix on Monday, saying, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” their statement read.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Vergara and Manganiello for comment.

The “Modern Family” actor wed Manganiello in a lavish Palm Beach wedding in 2015, as seen in a series of photos Vergara posted to her Instagram page at the time.

The two actors began dating in 2014 and became engaged after dating for six months.

Manganiello most recently posted a photo with Vergara earlier this month to wish her a happy birthday.

Vergara last shared a throwback photo with Manganiello in June from a previous Italian vacation, but the “Magic Mike” star has been noticeably absent from photos that Vergara’s shared in recent days from her vacation in Italy to celebrate her birthday.